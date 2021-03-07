Meghan Markle Tells Oprah She Contemplated Suicide: ‘I Just Didn’t Want to Be Alive Anymore’

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey the scrutiny and criticism she faced after marrying into the royal family drove her to contemplate suicide.

Winfrey asked Markle, who has been the subject of relentless attacks by British tabloids, about her past comment that the scrutiny became “almost unsurvivable.”

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markel said. “And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Markle said she told “senior people” in the royal family that she needed help — and was told she could not because “it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

She added that she was “begging for help” but was rejected because she was not “a paid employee of the institution.”

“It takes so much courage to admit you need help. It takes so much courage to voice that. I was ashamed,” Markle said, adding that she told Prince Harry that she was having suicidal thoughts.

Markle detailed an event at Royal Albert Hall she attended with Prince Harry while she was dealing with these troubles.

“We had to go to this event, and I remember him saying, ‘I don’t think you can go.’ And I said, ‘I can’t be left alone,'” Markle said.

“Because you were afraid of what you might do to yourself?” Winfrey asked, and Markle nodded, tearing up.

“That’s I think so important for people to remember, is you have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You have no idea.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. There is help.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

Or visit www.bethe1to.com and learn how to help those in crisis.

