Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano suggested President Donald Trump is unfit to serve in the White House due to his “disparagement of the Constitution he is sworn to uphold.”

Napolitano made the comments Friday during a segment on his show Liberty File on Fox Nation — which is Fox News’ subscription-only digital vertical — while outlining numerous instances in which Trump has acted in an unconstitutional and “potentially dangerous” manner.

“Here’s what else is on my radar this week: The president and the Constitution – again,” Napolitano began in a longwinded monologue that took shots at the president from a libertarian legal perspective. “In nearly three years in office, President Donald Trump has spent federal dollars not authorized by Congress; separated families and incarcerated children at the Texas-Mexico border in defiance of a federal court order; pulled 1,000 American troops out of Syria ignoring a commitment to allies and facilitating war against civilians there; and sent 2,000 American troops to Saudi Arabia without a congressional authorization or declaration of war.”

“He has also criminally obstructed a Department of Justice investigation of himself, but escaped prosecution because of the intercession of an attorney general more loyal to him than to the Constitution — the Constitution!” exclaimed the former New Jersey Superior Court judge.

Napolitano continued by looking back at the “outset” of the Trump presidency, noting that he “took the presidential oath of office promising that he would ‘faithfully execute’ his obligation to preserve protect and defend the Constitution.”

“James Madison, the scrivener of the Constitution, insisted that the word ‘faithfully’ be in the presidential oath and that the oath itself be in the Constitution to remind presidents to enforce laws and comply with constitutional Provisions whether they agree with them or not and to immunize the oath from congressional alteration,” he added. “Recently, Trump referred to a clause in the Constitution as ‘phony’ and he thereby implied that he need not abide it nor enforce it, notwithstanding his oath.”

While Trump has since retracted his proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at his Trump National Doral resort in the Miami area, the Fox News analyst still pointed to the self-serving scheme as one of the president’s main unconstitutional actions:

“In the process of making that [G7] announcement, he characterized the Emoluments Clause as quote ‘phony.’ Who knows what he meant by ‘phony.’ The clause is in the Constitution and it means what it says. Yet, whatever Trump meant by ‘phony,’ it constituted — at the least — a disparagement of the Constitution he is sworn to uphold. And — at the worst — a threat to ignore other clauses that he can disparage.’”

Napolitano described Trump’s G7 plan as “most unusual and potentially dangerous in a president,” before asking, “Can the president of the United States lawfully enforce only the clauses of the Constitution with which he agrees and ignores those with which he disagrees? In a word: No.”

The Fox Nation host still wasn’t done, as he went on to call out Trump’s “forceful and often tasteless banter.”

“He publicly calls people crude names, uses foul language, and send sends dog whistles of lawless behavior to many of his supporters. All of that is a question of free speech, personal taste, and political risk. But threats to ignore parts of the Constitution are not matters of speech, taste or risk. They reveal character traits but question the president’s fitness for office.”

Napolitano has also recently pushed back against Republican criticism of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry into Trump, saying that the investigation “needs to be judged on merits, not process.”

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

