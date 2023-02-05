Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Suggests Biden Needed ‘Permission’ from China Before Shooting Down Spy Balloon

Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy doubled down on her claims that the U.S. Military didn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon faster because President Joe Biden sought “permission” from China beforehand.

On Saturday, Fox & Friends fumed at the Biden administration’s inaction against the spy balloon, and their concern about damages from falling debris. During this show, Campos-Duffy theorized that Biden wasn’t ordering the balloon to be shot down because China supposedly has leverage over the president concerning Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot in that laptop that might have something to do with this response,” she said Saturday.

Hours later, the balloon was destroyed, and Biden told reporters he wanted it shot down on Wednesday, but was following the advice of his national security team to wait.

This barely made an impression on Campos-Duffy, who continued to speak on Sunday about Biden being “potentially compromised” over his son’s business dealings with the Chinese.

Campos-Duffy: This took so long as you said. There is no explanation unless there is some intelligence gathering on our part we needed with this balloon. Again, back to the question that Pete asked, why would we take that long? Is it possible that our president was getting permission from the Chinese to take it down? I mean, let’s just all be honest. He is potentially compromised by many of the business deals his family made with the Chinese Communist government?

Kirk Lippold, a retired U.S. Navy commander appearing on the show as a guest, concurred with Campos-Duffy.

Kirk Lippold: Thats a great point, Rachel. When I look at it, we should not have hesitated, when you look at it. This reminds me of kind of that mindset that our country had pre-9/11. We were not apprecting the threat that al Qaeda represented to our nation, and I think today, we do not appreciate the threat that China represents to our national security. They are not a competitor. By their actions they are in fact taking decisive measures making them more of an enemy of the United States than an actual competitor, and certainly not someone we can cooperate and work with…

Watch above via Fox News.

