Fox’s Pete Hegseth Loses It Over Biden Admin ‘Impotence’ on Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘This Is Insane!’

Fox News host Pete Hegseth was flabbergasted by the government’s response to a Chinese spy balloon found floating above Montana this week.

China maintained its claim in Saturday statements that the device is a meteorological tool that flew off course. The Pentagon and other officials have shot down this claim. Though the device is suspected by officials to be a surveillance tool, officials claim they fear shooting it down could cause damage to the surrounding area.

While discussing with co-hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos Duffy what exactly the balloon could be, whether strictly a surveillance tool or an experimental probe, Hegseth lost it over the seeming lack of action on the part of President Joe Biden and his administration.

“Is there something I’m missing here? Is this okay in this world, if they’re getting intelligence in real time about our people, our places, and our military?” Hegseth, a combat veteran and U.S. Army officer, said. “And the Pentagon’s going to sit back and say, ‘well, this is unacceptable, so we’re going to let it fly off the East Coast’? Because we’re worried about some debris falling on the ground?”

Like other critics of the administration’s course of action, Hegseth argued officials should be capable of figuring out how to handle falling debris in a state like Montana. The Fox News host also referred to the balloon continuing to float near military places as “impotence on display” for the world to see, namely China, dismissing any message Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a planned trip to Beijing could possibly have sent.

“There better be a plan because I know our viewers are watching this right now and thinking this is insane! This is exactly — it’s impotence on display,” Hegseth said. “It’s a challenge from the Chinese to see what we would do [with] a probe and all we do is not send our weak secretary of state to Beijing?”

On Saturday, Biden stated that action is coming with regard to the spy balloon, but did not specify what that action may be.

