Harry Sisson Concedes On MS NOW Platner Allegations Are ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Democratic Party

Progressive social media influencer Harry Sisson conceded Thursday that allegations against former Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner were a “moment of reckoning” for the party, pointing also to allegations made against ex-lawmaker Eric Swalwell.

The remarks came after Platner posted a video late Wednesday announcing he would be “suspending campaign operations” after allegations of sexual assault were published by Politico and had led to a withdrawal of support from the Democratic Party.

In the 11-minute video, Platner vehemently denied the allegations and said the process to replace him must be “open and democratic moving forward.”

“People in D.C. need to stay in D.C. Decisions should not be made in back rooms by people in places of political power,” the scandal-hit candidate said.

Speaking on MS NOW’s Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Ruhle, Sisson argued that Platner should not have a say in what comes next and called for the Democratic Party to draw a line.

“He has no leverage here,” Sisson said.

“He being who?” host Stephanie Ruhle asked.

“Graham Plattner,” he replied.

“I keep seeing, you know, reports in the media and talking heads and whatnot say that Graham Plattner has leverage,” he continued. “He has no leverage. He has been credibly accused of sexual assault. And this is a moment of reckoning for the Democratic Party. Why do we keep allowing this to happen? It was Eric Swalwell, now it’s Graham Platner, and maybe there are more.”

He went on, in apparent reference to Platner’s video: “Nobody should be looking at Graham Platner for where we go next. We should be looking at the people of Maine, the convention that they’re going to hold inevitably and see where that goes.”

Sisson concluded: “But if Graham Platner is at the front of this saying, ‘no, no, no, I want a say in the candidate,’ I think people should tell him to kick rocks.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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