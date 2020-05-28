Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy ripped prosecutors for their delay in charging four Minneapolis police officers with the killing of George Floyd, asking viewers, “Why does it take that long to process a video?'”

“If I was a person of color,” Gowdy said, “I would be wondering how Dylann Roof, who killed nine people in a church in South Carolina can be arrested without suspicion, but Mr. Floyd, under suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, can’t even live through the arrest? I am not a fan of vigilante justice. I think you’re just creating additional victims and you’re taking away from your argument.”

Gowdy’s comments Thursday night on The Story with Martha MacCallum came an hour after a Justice Department press conference did not announce any new charges or developments in Floyd’s case. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground for several minutes while he was handcuffed, during which Floyd could be heard barely saying: “I can’t breathe.” The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

“My first question would be, if you love Minneapolis, why did you have a cop with this background?” Gowdy asked, alluding to news that the policer officer who pinned Floyd down, Derek Chauvin, has 12 past misconduct complaints, including one for excessive use of force. “This is not his first foray into inappropriate conduct. So if you love Minneapolis, why are you hiring and retaining cops that have resumés like this cop did?”

“If you weren’t a cop, if it was just another person killing someone in the street, there would already be an arrest,” Gowdy asserted. “You have to ask Minnesota why it takes that long to process a video? It’s pretty clear to me.”

While charges haven’t been brought against any of the four officers, they reportedly have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination in the potential case.

Watch above, via Fox News.

