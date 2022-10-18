Fox’s Varney and Kilmeade Pan Elise Stefanik’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden: ‘Bad For the Country’

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney is in total agreement with Brian Kilmeade on Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) recent suggestion that impeaching President Joe Biden is “on the table” for Republicans.

Varney invited on Fox News’ Kilmeade on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics, including Stefanik recent talk. Varney called the potential of Republicans taking control of Congress after the midterms and then focusing on impeaching Biden a “rotten idea.”

“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says Republicans could move to impeach Biden next year. I think that’s a rotten idea, Brian. I don’t think people want another impeachment fiasco. I’m opposed to it,” the Fox Business host said.

Kilmeade agreed with Varney, arguing Stefanik’s issues with the president do not merit an impeachment. The impeachment process is “bad” for the country, he argued, with former President Donald Trump’s own impeachment battles standing as proof. Kilmeade predicted an impeachment process for Biden that would end with lawmakers voting predictably and a book “that a couple people want to buy.”

“What happens is they vote on partisan lines, the whole country stops for two and a half weeks and maybe somebody writes a book that a couple people want to buy,” Kilmeade argued. “But for the most part, it’s a waste of time unless you have obscene corruption, and I would love to see that cycle of ‘we don’t like that person so let’s impeach them’ stop. What they did to Trump — it’s bad for the country.”

Stefanik told the New York Post on Monday that impeachment is “on the table” for Republicans next year, describing the administration’s request that Saudi Arabia not cut oil production until after the midterm elections as a “very egregious, inappropriate and illegal action.”

“When there’s an egregious abuse of power and high crimes and misdemeanors, that means anything is on the table,” she said.

Watch above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com