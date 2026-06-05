Trump Trashes Preservation Advocate Trying to Block ‘Desperately Needed’ White House Ballroom: ‘Serial Plaintiff’

President Donald Trump unloaded on a preservation advocate bringing a legal challenge against the development of his White House ballroom project in a late-night Truth Social post Thursday that called the project “desperately needed.”

The ballroom has become one of the president’s most frequently discussed projects since he ordered the demolition of the White House East Wing in October and began construction.

In Thursday’s post, Trump described the $200 million project as “coming along fantastically well” and “at a much higher quality than I ever promised,” adding that it includes “the DronePort, and ALL of the other many Military elements, which are all vital for National Security.”

“It is desperately needed, and will be very special!” the president wrote, before pivoting to attack Alison Hoagland, a National Trust for Historic Preservation board member and a plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to block the ballroom’s development.

“The woman that sued me has absolutely no STANDING to do so,” Trump wrote. “This should not even be a case, and it is highly damaging to our Country.”

He went on to describe Hoagland as “highly litigious” and a “serial plaintiff,” questioning her involvement in preservation-related litigation elsewhere in Washington.

The lawsuit argues the project would cause aesthetic harm and alter the historic character of the White House grounds. Trump rejected those claims, insisting the challenge lacks merit as construction on the ballroom continues.

Read Trump’s post in full below:

The Ballroom is coming along fantastically well. It’s on time, and under budget (Unlike the Federal Reserve Building, where “Too Late” has done a terrible job of Cost and Time Control!), and at a much higher quality than I ever promised, including the DronePort, and ALL of the other many Military elements, which are all vital for National Security, that are being built throughout the whole integrated, cohesive Project. It is desperately needed, and will be very special! The woman that sued me has absolutely no STANDING to do so. This should not even be a case, and it is highly damaging to our Country. She is highly litigious, a serial plaintiff, and said she was bothered in her walking by the White House, but didn’t state her involvement in distant other places. Why then is she involved in litigation on other Developments in far distant parts of D.C. Is she walking there, too? How is she walking on a totally closed street at the Treasury Building — Nobody is allowed to walk there? She never saw a Building, because there is no Building there. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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