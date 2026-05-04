Bret Baier Warns Trump Is in Political ‘Race Against the Clock’ as War Heats Up Again

Fox News’ Bret Baier warned that President Donald Trump is in a political race against the clock as the United States’ conflict with Iran heated up again on Monday.

Iran attacked on the United Arab Emirates on Monday, threatening the integrity of its ceasefire with the U.S.

On Outnumbered, host Harris Faulkner played a clip of CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper saying:

Over the last 12 hours, we’ve reached out to dozens of ships and shipping companies to encourage traffic flow through the strait, consistent with the president’s intent to help guide ships safely through the narrow trade corridor. This news has been quite enthusiastically received, and we’re already beginning to see movement. The president has also said that if the process is interfered with, we will react forcefully. And over the last 12 hours, Iran has interfered.

“So, we’re waiting them out, Bret. That is the strategy, and it’s working so far because their economy’s being crushed. What about our economy? That’s the big question today,” mused Faulkner.

“This is a race against the clock. This is battle of will,” submitted Baier.

“Whose clock?” asked Faulkner.

“Well, both of them. We don’t, first of all, we don’t know what the Iranian leadership looks like. They don’t what the Iranian leadership looks, it doesn’t seem,” submitted the Special Report anchor. “It’s the IRGC versus other elements inside Iran. But they are firing now, and this means that we are likely going to return fire, if I had to guess, and you’ve just heard Admiral Cooper go after those small boats and other things. Just for the U.A.E, just to get a perspective, they have dealt with 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,100, almost 2,200 unmanned aerial vehicles, in other words, drones, since the beginning of this.”

“That’s massive. It’s exponentially more than Israel faced since the beginning of this conflict. And so you see that Iran is going after these Gulf Arab allies to make a difference there economically and put pressure on us. I don’t think it’s working, he president seems steadfast, but there is a clock here, politically, for President Trump,” concluded Baier.

Watch above via Fox News.

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