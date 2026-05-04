Piers Morgan and YouTube host Megyn Kelly beat up on Fox’s Mark Levin in a new episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, with Morgan slamming Levin’s rhetoric as “completely shameful and outrageous.”

Morgan and Kelly heavily criticized Levin for the conflation of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism and lamented what Kelly called the “morphed” definition of anti-Zionism.

“There have been people who are very pro-Israel, like Levin, like the folks over at Commentary magazine, who for a very long time now have been trying to conflate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, and then a debate unfolded about what is anti-Zionism?” she said. “Because many of us thought it was: Do you believe that Israel is a country, like they deserve to have a place to live? It’s kind of morphed into more like, they have a biblical right to your support for whatever portion of the Middle East they want to occupy. And if you define it that way, which I think Tucker [Carlson] does, more and more people are like, ‘Well, I’m out.’ I’m not saying that. They don’t have a right to dominate the Middle East, and they don’t have a right to be in those particular borders any more than the United States has a right to be in its particular borders.”

Kelly continued:

You know, over the course of hundreds of years, these things change. There’s not a biblical right that I need to support as a Christian, but it has been the most ardently pro-Israel people, like the Commentary magazine people, like Mark Levin, who have been trying to intentionally make that conflation, and it’s just not true. You go on your show regularly and criticize your government and the United States. I do the same. If you counted up all the criticisms I’ve had of, obviously, the Joe Biden administration, the [Barack] Obama administration, but also the [Donald] Trump administrations, we’d be here for months. But I can’t do the same against Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu? I can’t do the same against Israel because I’m a Christian or because it makes me an anti-Semite, thinking people know that’s a lie, and it makes them recoil.

In his response, Morgan referred to a clip he played earlier in the episode in which Levin erupts over rising anti-Semitism globally.

“The hate crimes against Jews in Europe are through the roof, against Jews in the United States are through the roof,” Levin said. “Does anybody care about World War II and the Holocaust anymore? We’re supposed to hate Israel, hate Netanyahu, the Jews got us into this war with Iran. The president has said over and over again BS, I make the decisions as president of the United States.”

Morgan went on to slam Levin’s “rant” in his conversation with Kelly and claimed people are not “trying to blame the Jews.”

“I mean, look, there are some people out there who are genuinely anti-Semitic, who will definitely blame the Jews for everything and hate Jewish people,” he said. “Of course, they are. They’re genuine anti-Semites, but the people he’s alluding to in that rant of his are actually people who’ve criticized the Israeli government, and people like Ben-Gvir, whose wife gives him a birthday cake for his 50th birthday only two days ago, which has a golden noose on it, and they celebrate this.”

Morgan added:

This is psychopathic behavior, and I’ve been pointing this out about [Bezalel] Smotrich and Ben Gvir for a while. You know, for those who are not as up to speed with the history of what happened here, Netanyahu only got back into power by getting into bed with some extremely dark individuals like Smotrich and Ben Gvir, whose game plan really is to get all the Palestinians out of the West Bank, out of Gaza, and take it all over themselves. They are supremacists in that sense, and the idea that somehow you conflate criticism of those people working in a very, very hardline Israeli government doing some stuff which most people, most decent minded people, find increasingly unacceptable, that you suddenly twist that into, well, it’s blaming the Jews. It is an anti-Jewish thing, as if somehow it’s about the religion of anybody. It’s completely shameful and outrageous.

Kelly vehemently agreed.

“They’re using it as an obvious tactic to stop us from leveling those criticisms,” she said.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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