Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway called for an “independent counsel” to investigate the group’s handling of predatory behavior by fellow co-founder John Weaver. after a recent Intelligencer report added new details to when the group was allegedly made aware of the misconduct.

“This report is disturbing and appalling,” Conway wrote in a Twitter post. “The Lincoln Project should hire an independent counsel to investigate these circumstances thoroughly and provide a full accounting of the facts to everyone who worked at the organization, as well as all those who contributed to it.”

And this request should be immediately complied with. pic.twitter.com/lEU2WfcTRf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2021

Conway’s post included a tweet by Miranda Green, who recently wrote a report on Weaver, claiming he “used his power to get jobs for young men he allegedly harassed.”

Green’s report also alleged that “four former members of the Lincoln Project called on the company to free them to speak about Weaver,” adding a statement provided to Intelligencer, which read, “Lincoln Project contractors and employees are calling on the organization to release anyone with knowledge of harassment or who has been harassed by John Weaver from their nondisclosure agreements so that they can speak freely about what happened to them, or what they know about what happened to others.”

Conway requested in a follow-up tweet that “this request should be immediately complied with,” encouraging the company to release anyone still bound by a nondisclosure agreement.

The tweet comes after Conway denied that he knew about the allegations against Weaver, following an Associated Press report that claimed other Lincoln Project members were notified of Weaver’s misconduct this past summer.

Green’s New York Magazine report now builds on the original accusations, specifically citing claims from Alex Johnson, who alleged that Weaver sent him inappropriate message including, “When’s the last time you jacked off?”

“Would like to put you in touch with some of our folks,” Weaver also allegedly wrote to Johnson, suggesting he come be a Lincoln Project intern, later adding, “On [your] walk, think about worshipping a big cock and having yours worshipped and you rimmed till you beg!”

Update, 10:50 p.m., 2/11/21: The Lincoln Project released a statement on Thursday night that strongly denied certain, unspecified details about the AP and New York reports, but conceded “a central truth in all of them that must be reckoned with.”

As a result, the group announced that it was effectively following Conway’s advice and will “retain a best-in-class outside professional to review Mr. Weaver’s tenure with the organization and to establish both accountability and best practices going forward.”

In addition, the group asked that anyone still prohibited from discussing Weaver’s behavior publicly to request from the group the release from their NDA.

