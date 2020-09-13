ABC’s George Stephanopoulos undermined Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller’s talking points by reminding him that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic eclipses that of the 2009 H1N1 health crisis.

Stephanopoulos grilled Miller Sunday on This Week over Donald Trump’s admitted downplaying of the coronavirus, plus Dr. Anthony Fauci’s contradiction of the president’s view that America is nearing the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Miller responded with a defense of Trump’s leadership while arguing that “Joe Biden wants everyone to stay locked in their basement forever. President Trump wants to be safe, responsible, get us back open.”

The conversation continued with Stephanopoulos challenging Miller on the basis of his claims that the Biden campaign is “anti-vax” and wants the country to remain shut down. As Miller continued to argue that Biden’s pandemic leadership would pale in comparison to Trump’s, he pivoted into an attack on how the Obama administration responded to the swine flu pandemic.

“Americans don’t want someone like Joe Biden who did everything wrong the last time they had a chance,” Miller said. “That’s not deserving of a promotion.”

Stephanopoulos moved on, but not before he noted that “only 17,000 people died during the swine flu. It’s up to almost 200,000 people now from the coronavirus.”

Watch above, via ABC.

