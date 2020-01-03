Fox & Friends erupted Friday morning as guest Geraldo Rivera clashed with host Brian Kilmeade over the President Donald Trump-directed airstrike which killed leading Iran general Qasem Soleimani.

The debate began with Rivera criticizing the strike — arguing it could set off a chaotic series of events.

“I fear the worst,” he said. “You’re going to see the U.S. markets go crazy today. You’re going to see the price of oil spiking today. This is a very, very big deal.”

Kilmeade believes the attack was a preventative measure.

“This isn’t about [Soleimani’s] resumé of blood and death, it is about what was next,” Kilmeade told Rivera. “We stopped the next attack. That’s what I think you’re missing.”

“By what credible source can you predict what the next Iranian move would be?” Rivera replied.

“The Secretary of State and American intelligence provided that material,” Kilmeade said.

Rivera, though, warned Kilmeade to temper his enthusiasm.

“Don’t for a minute start cheering this on,” Geraldo said. “What you have done, what we have done, we have unleashed —”

Kilmeade interjected.

“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade said. “I am elated.”

“Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn’t like!” Geraldo shot back.

“That is not true,” Kilmeade said. “And don’t even say that!”

