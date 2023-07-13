Geraldo Rivera Dishes on Fox News Firing to The View — Including ‘Very Toxic Relationship’ With a Co-Host

Geraldo Rivera revealed that he had a “very toxic relationship” with one of his co-hosts on The Five, which contributed to his firing from the show and his subsequent decision to walk away from Fox News entirely.

The former Fox News correspondent and host joined The View on Thursday to dish on his departure from the network. Rivera explained that after he was taken off The Five, he decided to retire from the network he spent years working for.

He explained that he still had time left on his contract, but he decided “if you fired me from the number one show, then I’m going to quit. And that’s basically what happened.”

He added that part of the problem on The Five was that “I had a toxic relationship with another of the cast members.”

“Which one?” Joy Behar asked. “Does it rhyme with Smeshie Shwatters,” another co-host added, clearly referring to Jesse Watters.

Rivera wouldn’t reveal who it was, beyond referring to the person as “he,” making clear it was not Jeanine Pirro, and urging the hosts to “check the Internet.”

Tensions between Rivera and The Five host Greg Gutfeld — both on the air and off — have long been a subject of gossip. While their televised confrontations were rendered for all the world to see, their tensions also existed outside of the show, such as when Gutfeld sniped at Rivera online for his comments about Tucker Carlson’s firing.

As he recalled his broader career in journalism, Rivera commented that “my ideology does not fit Fox,” and that “I should have left” the network back in 2011. The subject came back to his toxic relationship with his co-hosts, and Sara Haines asked if that was the reason Rivera was axed from The Five.

“Sure, and also I thought that it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes but rather he was always favored and I was the one — I was suspended, you know, three times,” he said. “My appearances, I had two, three appearances scheduled weekly, then biweekly, then monthly, then they kind of disappeared. They were canceled in the last day right before I was supposed to go on, so I was really ticked off.”

Watch above via ABC.

