Geraldo Rivera Is Out at The Five. Watch Five Of His Most Heated Clashes With Co-Hosts

With the end of Geraldo Rivera’s time on Fox News show The Five, so too comes the end of his regularly explosive confrontations with his co-hosts.

The Fox News political commentator announced on Wednesday that he will no longer be a panelist on the roundtable opinion show after his last scheduled appearances at the end of the month. He emphasized that he will remain at Fox, however, as a correspondent at large.

“Being odd man out isn’t always easy,” said Rivera, the veteran journalist who often argued the liberal side of things on The Five’s overwhelmingly conservative table. That four-on-one dynamic often created fireworks on the set of the 5 p.m. show, particularly when Rivera, a fiery pundit, was in the liberal chair.

Rivera elaborated on this “friction” in comments to the Associated Press, explaining “There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes. It’s not worth it to me.” He told the outlet his relationship with his colleagues is “a reflection of what the country is going through…It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do.” He also commented that Fox management “didn’t race after” him to ask he remain on the show.

It will now be up to panelists like Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. to take Rivera’s place as the foil to Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Jeanine Pirro and other pro-Trump opinionators who often dominate the debate. Since Rivera’s departure from the table marks the conclusion of a (very loud) cable news era, let’s take a look back at some of the most fiery clashes he was a part of on The Five.

1. “Stop pointing at me!”

This most recent clash happened when Rivera and Gutfeld tore into each other over the Biden administration’s push for more electric vehicles across America. As the panel debated the logistics of the plan, Gutfeld accused Rivera of “sermonizing” over EVs, and it all went downhill from there as they had at it over affordability and climate change concerns.

Gutfeld repeatedly pointed at Rivera throughout his tirade, prompting the latter to exclaim “stop pointing at me!”

2. “You insulting punk!”

In a conversation on the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Rivera accused Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett of lying on whether abortion rights were protected by past legal precedent. Gutfeld accused Rivera of making “ad hominem” attacks, and when clashed on how liberals speak publicly about abortion, things turned nasty.

RIVERA: Oh, that’s baloney. That’s baloney. GUTFELD: I’ll give you evidence. RIVERA: Cherish the wire hanger stuck up their privates trying to get– GUTFELD: The unborn child becomes– [CROSSTALK] GUTFELD: This is exactly what I expected. RIVERA: You are arrogant. GUTFELD: Go for it, Geraldo. Come on, keep going. You’re making a fool of yourself. RIVERA: You know something, you insulting punk? GUTFELD: Hah! Oh, am I your new Bongino? RIVERA: If you want that role.

3. “That’s total bullcrap!”

The Five was discussing a sexual assault case in Virginia, which prompted Gutfeld to declare, “If you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you’re voting for rape!” Rivera laughed at the “over-the-top” ravings of his co-host, which led to Gutfeld to shout at Rivera for not being as angry as he was.

“You get more angry over people who don’t get the frickin’ vaccine than you are over a rapist!” Gutfeld exclaimed.

“That’s total bullcrap,” Rivera retorted. The clash continued, as Rivera asked whether The Five would be talking about the case if the suspect wasn’t described as a gender-fluid male wearing a skirt in the girl’s bathroom.

4. “Let me respond to your lie to your face!”

Here’s a segment that got heated to the point that Rivera wound up apologizing to Gutfeld afterwards.

The Five was discussing the southern border crisis, which led Gutfeld to accuse the media and Democrats of ignoring rising crime rates. Rivera falsely accused Gutfeld of insinuating that immigrants were responsible for the crime spike, and two went off over the misunderstanding

GUTFELD: You screwed up. It’s embarrassing, Geraldo. You’re embarrassing me. RIVERA: Well, be embarrassed. GUTFELD: No, because you’re wrong! [CROSSTALK] GUTFELD: No, no, no, no. Let me respond to your lie to your face! I was talking about how the media ignored a story about the crime issue! It wasn’t about Haiti! Jesus! Apologize! [CROSSTALK] RIVERA: You wanted to make this stereotypical linkage. And Haitians have been screaming– GUTFELD: That is so wrong. So wrong.

The two made nice after that, even though Rivera maintained his protest of the juxtaposition.

5. “You come into my grandchildren’s house and you’re not vaccinated. I’m gonna kick you in the ass!”

This one happened when Watters and Gutfeld teamed up to accuse Rivera of insulting people who refuse to get vaccinated for Covid. Rivera eventually told the panel “You come into my grandchildren’s house and you’re not vaccinated, I’m gonna kick you in the ass.”

Rivera’s co-panelists accused him of talking down to people across the country, with Gutfeld saying “When you’re trying to sit here and try to crap on Americans because it makes you feel good – ‘You’re not going to come into my house!’ – We don’t want to go to your house. Ok? We just want to live our lives.”

“I’m not going to invite you,” said Rivera.

A somewhat fitting final comment, given the news.

Watch above via Fox News.

