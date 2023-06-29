JUST IN: Geraldo Rivera Quits Fox News After 23-Year Run

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera posted a video from the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday in which he said he was fired from Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five, and therefore quit the network after a 23-year run.

Last week, Rivera told the Associated Press in an interview that he was leaving The Five, but at the time, it was reported that he had quit.

“Geraldo Rivera has quit as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News’ popular political combat show ‘The Five,’ saying Wednesday that ‘a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences’ made it no longer worth it to him,” wrote the AP’s David Bauder, who spoke with Rivera.

“So it doesn’t look like I’m going to be on The Five. I mean, I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five. And as a result of that. I quit Fox. So I’ll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning,” Rivera said in a video taken from his boat as he was traveling into New York City.

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

Rivera had previously tweeted that Friday would be his final day on the show and that he would decide about his future at a later date.

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

The “tension” referred to in the AP article was the long feud between Rivera and co-host Greg Gutfeld, who had also reportedly played a role in Juan Williams leaving the show in the past.

Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

