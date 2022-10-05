GOP Congressman Clearly Rips Tucker Carlson’s Nord Stream Conspiracy Live on Fox News: ‘Exactly What Putin Wants’

Republican Congressman Chris Stewart called out Tucker Carlson, though not by name, during a “Common Ground” segment on Fox News Special Report.

Anchor Bret Baier asked Stewart and his Democratic House colleague, Seth Moulton to opine on the reported sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines, and who is responsible. Previously in the show, Baier asked a similar question to Admiral John Kirby, currently serving as Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, who stated that it was NOT the United States who sabotaged the pipeline.

Carlson was among the very first cable news hosts to cover the Nord Stream explosions and has suggested on multiple occasions the U.S. was behind the alleged attack, which disrupted the gas transfer on the pipeline from Russia to northern Europe. On Monday, Carlson went so far as to declare the U.S. was “responsible” for the explosions as part of an effort by President Joe Biden to start a war between the U.S. and Russia.

Baier asked his guests if they agreed with Kirby’s assessment that the U.S. was not responsible. Moulton did not hesitate, saying, “Oh, absolutely. This is the last thing that we want, to raise gas prices further in Europe. It’s pretty obvious this is a Russian sabotage operation.”

Baier cited Carlson’s previous conspiracy theory, without mentioning his Fox News colleague by name, following up with, “For the people, Congressman Stewart, that say ‘why would Russia do that on its own pipeline?’ What do you say?”

“Well, people who are suggesting the U.S., that is exactly what Vladimir Putin wants,” Stewart replied, making clear that in his esteem, Tucker Carlson is doing Putin’s bidding on this.

“[Putin] wants there to be that doubt and uncertainty. He wants there to be that kind of suspicion between allies,” the Republican member from Utah added. “If you have got half of Europe that thinks the U.S. Blew up that pipeline and when they go into a very, very cold winter. Their anger is going to be directed at the United States. Not just to Russia.”

“I think it’s clearly in Russia’s interest to fracture those relationships and that trust,” the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member added. “And for people to claim the U.S. Did this, I think, is part of that.”

Tucker Carlson’s blaming of the U.S. for the Nord Stream explosions has been run repeatedly on Russian State Run television. Carlson also drew criticism for presenting a decidedly pro-Putin point of view in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So this is not the first time that Tucker Carlson has been criticized for being a shill for the Russian dictator, and yet he continues to say whatever he wants on Fox News with impunity.

One wonders what Lachlan Murdoch thinks.

Watch above via Fox News.

