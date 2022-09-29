Every Russian State TV Program ‘Feasting’ on Tucker Carlson’s Suggestion Biden Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipeline: Report

Russian state media hosts took a renewed interest in Fox News’ Tucker Carlson over his insinuation that the Biden administration might be responsible for the suspected recent attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The pipelines channeling natural gas from Russia to Germany have been leaking their contents into the Baltic Sea after being damaged on Tuesday in an apparent undersea explosion. Authorities are still trying to determine what happened, though European officials have described the incident as sabotage, and questions have been raised about Russia’s energy dealings with Europe and the broader implications of their ongoing war against Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Carlson dismissed the idea that Moscow was behind the supposed explosion, saying it would be “suicidal” for Vladimir Putin to attack it when it gives him leverage over the West. The Fox host went on to suggest Joe Biden might be the culprit as he aired a clip of the president saying back in February that if Russia invades Ukraine, “there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

Carlson held those remarks up as supposed proof that Biden was actually announcing his intent to “blow up” the Nord Stream pipeline.

“He didn’t say, ‘I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany,’” Carlson exclaimed. “He said there won’t be a Nord Stream 2. We’ll take it out. We’ll put an end to it. We’ll blow it up.”

As it happens, Fox News reported that the CIA warned German intelligence months ago about signs of an imminent potential attack on Nord Stream. It remains to be seen who was responsible for the explosion, but meanwhile, Russian television propagandists have been repeatedly airing clips of Carlson raising the possibility that the Biden administration was behind the “act of terrorism.”

Julia Davis, a Russian media news monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast, crafted a montage of subtitled clips wherein Russian journalist Artyom Sheynin said Carlson was “reaching interesting conclusions” with his remarks. Sheynin then turned to Alexander Kozakov as he said “you’re probably communicating with him on Twitter.”

Meanwhile in Russia: every state TV program is feasting on Tucker Carlson’s accusations that the Biden administration is somehow involved in causing the Nord Stream damage. Military expert loved Tucker’s idea about cutting undersea internet cables & said, “Sure, why not?” Watch: pic.twitter.com/bDVwl2Z7yN — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 29, 2022

“Note that in his reasoning, he has no questions as to who blew it up,” Sheynin said. “In terms of the confrontation taking place, it’s very clear to him, he knows what Biden said…He knows very well what all of them have been saying.”

The montage went on to show Carlson’s remarks being aired by Russian presenters including Valentin Bogdanov, Vladimir Solovyev, and Olga Skabeyeva. The latter noted covered Carlson’s remarks by saying “louder and louder, Americans themselves say that Washington is behind the Nord Stream attacks, the ones who belong to the opposition.”

“This version of events was called realistic by former President Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA),” Skabeyeva continued. “Tucker Carlson is warning that if the incident is traced to the United States, the Russians will be able to respond.”

Carlson’s amplification in Russian media follows multiple previous instances where his clips were aired as part of state propaganda. This coincides with how Carlson’s show has frequently amplified conspiracy theories about the war in Ukraine, falsely suggested Russia is winning the conflict, and also Carlson claims the war is part of a Biden scheme to “destroy the West.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com