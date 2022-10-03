Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, declared on Monday that President Joe Biden is “responsible, either directly or through proxies for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.”

The comments are the latest in a series of remarks from Carlson suggesting the U.S. is behind the sabotage of the energy pipelines, which carry gas from Russia to northern Europe. Although, Monday’s comments went far past a suggestion.

“So the question of who blew up Russia’s energy pipelines to Europe, which is not just a question in the news, it’s a historical question. We’ve addressed it a couple of times already, is not really much of a question anymore,” Carlson begins and he does indeed unequivocally declare Biden did it — despite any hard evidence.

“So on television, they’re assuring you that, obviously, the Russians did it. Vladimir Putin sabotaged his own pipelines with his nation at war. Putin intentionally destroyed Russia’s most vital national asset,” Carlson continues.

“Now, why do you ask yourself, would Putin do that? Well, because. Because actually, no one’s explained why Putin would do something like that,” Carlson then argues, failing to note his own Fox News colleague actually laid out the military rationale for why Putin would do it very clearly.

“Bad people do bad things. That seems to be the idea,” Carlson continued before ripping into CNN:

Former CIA Director John Brennan showed up on CNN the other day to add his version of the story. And it was clear right away that this was no ordinary cable news segment.

Carlson then went on to mock Brennan and CNN for a few minutes.

“The Russians are certainly the most likely suspect. Well, of course, they are. Did you ever doubt it?” Carlson continued, mocking Brennan.

“Once Putin got done electing Donald Trump president and then finished creating Joe Biden’s fake laptop and dropping it off at a mac repair shop in Delaware. Putin set about sabotaging his own natural gas pipelines, which were his main source of foreign currency and leverage over Europe. That’s how tricky Vladimir Putin is. Obviously, his next move will be nuking Moscow, all part of his diabolical plan to achieve world domination by destroying himself,” Carlson continued linking his monologues back to Trump.

“That’s effectively what John Brennan told CNN’s viewers. Did they believe him? Sure they did. John Brennan used to run the CIA. He knows which lies work. He’s an expert now,” he continued, adding:

Tony Blinken, by contrast, is not an expert. He’s a failed rock musician who somehow became the secretary of state of the United States. He’s, of course, happy to lie, does it a lot, but he’s not especially good at it. At the beginning of last week, Blinken was pretending to be baffled by the sabotage of Nord Stream. No one benefits from this, he said. Not in a million years. Could he imagine who would do something like that. It was just unfathomable. That was Tuesday. By Friday, Blinken had dropped the pose and admitted that actually we did it.

“Now, Tony Blinken didn’t use quite those words, but there was no mistaking what he meant. Watch,” said Carlson before playing a clip:

It’s a tremendous opportunity to, once and for all, remove the dependance on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That’s very significant. And that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for for the years to come.

“Now, we don’t have a super long attention span, but this was pretty compressed in the space of like four days. So last Tuesday, the largest act of industrial terrorism in our lifetimes was a baffling crime, said Tony Blinken. But by Friday, that same event had become, quote, a tremendous opportunity, in fact, a tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come,” Carlson added.

“It’s a good thing,” he echoed Blinken.

“Now, that’s an admission. That’s the clearest admission we’re ever going to get. No one could miss it, least of all the Russians,” Carlson continued, adding:

The Biden administration is responsible, either directly or through proxies for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and the environmental catastrophe and the economic collapse that will certainly follow. That is true. It’s done. So the question is, where does that leave us? And that’s the problem. This act leaves us, the United States, with no option but total war with Russia. There is no off-ramp now. There is no way out. We are all in, no matter what that means, no matter where it goes.

“Are you shocked by this? Was there a vote on this to someone? Ask your opinion. No! But it’s been happening for months in slow motion,” he continued, claiming that Biden is deliberately trying to provoke a war with Russia.

“It’s been hidden from public view by the near-total blackout imposed by America media outlets,” he then concludes before moving on to insulting Ukraine’s leadership. At no point does Carlson mention Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which has left tens of thousands dead, nor does he mention the war crimes committed against the Ukrainian population.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com