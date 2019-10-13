Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on CBS News Sunday tore into President Donald Trump’s decision to allow for a Turkish invasion of Syria, calling it “weak,” “disheartening and depressing.”

“It’s going to be terrible,” Kinzinger said of Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper revealing plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Kinzinger, who served in the U.S. Air Force, pointed out that the removal of a small number of troops in northern Syria gave Turkey license to invade: “We all know that if there were still those 30 or 40 soldiers in that part of Syria, that Turkey wouldn’t attack.”

“You hear the president and people like Rand Paul talk about ‘endless wars’ all of the time, and it’s kitschy, but actually we were preventing a endless war,” Kinzinger continued. “And that actually commenced on Sunday now, a week ago. So it’s really depressing.”

“To see this again, leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we frankly told that we were going to be with. It’s disheartening and depressing. Frankly it’s weak. I don’t see how it follows through on the president’s promise, his biggest promise in the campaign, to defeat ISIS. Because I think it’s going to resurge.”

“Is the president putting U.S. national security at risk?” Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked.

“Yes. I certainly — I think so,” Kinzinger said. “Now we have another group that now believes they can’t rely on the United States.”

Kinzinger also criticized Trump’s “impulsive decision” to move the U.S. troops.

“The Kurds found out on Twitter for goodness sakes! We have left them to the wolves.”

Watch above, via CBS.

