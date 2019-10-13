DefSec Esper Says Trump Has Ordered ‘Deliberate Withdrawal of Forces from Northern Syria’

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on CBS’ Face the Nation this morning that President Donald Trump has directed a withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.

WATCH: .@EsperDoD on the planned evacuation of U.S. troopers in northern Syria.

"I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest national security team and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria." pic.twitter.com/2Ma0XmypfP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 13, 2019

Esper told Margaret Brennan it’s a “terrible situation” caused by the Turks, saying, “Despite our opposition, they decided to make this incursion into Syria.”

“In the last 24 hours we learned that they likely intend to expand their attack further south than originally planned and to the west,” he continued.

Esper then broke news that he spoke with President Donald Trump last night and that “he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.”

“A deliberate withdrawal from the entire country?” Brennan asked.

“From northern Syria,” Esper reiterated. He also said that Kurdish forces “are looking to cut a deal with the Syrians and the Russians to counterattack against the Turks in the north.”

President Trump this morning continued defending his decision on Syria after fallout that included many from his own party:

Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Do you remember two years ago when Iraq was going to fight the Kurds in a different part of Syria. Many people wanted us to fight with the Kurds against Iraq, who we just fought for. I said no, and the Kurds left the fight, twice. Now the same thing is happening with Turkey…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

…..The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years. Turkey considers the PKK the worst terrorists of all. Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

