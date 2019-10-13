comScore

DefSec Esper Says Trump Has Ordered ‘Deliberate Withdrawal of Forces from Northern Syria’

By Josh FeldmanOct 13th, 2019, 9:42 am

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on CBS’ Face the Nation this morning that President Donald Trump has directed a withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.

Esper told Margaret Brennan it’s a “terrible situation” caused by the Turks, saying, “Despite our opposition, they decided to make this incursion into Syria.”

“In the last 24 hours we learned that they likely intend to expand their attack further south than originally planned and to the west,” he continued.

Esper then broke news that he spoke with President Donald Trump last night and that “he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.”

“A deliberate withdrawal from the entire country?” Brennan asked.

“From northern Syria,” Esper reiterated. He also said that Kurdish forces “are looking to cut a deal with the Syrians and the Russians to counterattack against the Turks in the north.”

President Trump this morning continued defending his decision on Syria after fallout that included many from his own party:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: