GOP Dude Points at CNN’s Karen Finney and Snaps ‘Don’t Interrupt Me!’ As He Lies About Abortion

Things got heated when Republican commentator Scott Jennings shushed fellow CNN contributor Karen Finney as he made false claims about abortion, but Finney had the last word about the “ghoulish lie” Jennings was telling.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Jennings tried to derail a conversation about Gov. Ralph Northam‘s (D-VA-Not For Long) blackface scandal by lying about comments Northam made earlier in the week.

“This was his second P.R. debacle this week,” Jennings said. “Previous to this blackface/KKK robe/moonwalking press conference he was on a radio show talking — and he’s a pediatrician –”

“We ran the clip earlier,” Tapper noted, and Finney agreed that Taper had run the clip earlier by signifying “Yeah.”

“Talking about,” Jennings continued, then pointed his finger and snapped at Finney “Don’t interrupt me!”

“I wasn’t,” Finney said.

“Talking about aborting children at the moment of birth, and then even after they had been delivered.,” Jennings said, then accused Northam of thinking that “we should have a discussion about murdering [babies] after they were born?”

“OK, stop, stop. That’s a lie,” Finney said, this time actually interrupting Jennings. “What you’re saying is a ghoulish lie. I’m in the board of NARAL Pro-Choice America. That is a lie that the right wing has perpetuated.”

“Listen to his radio show. Listen to his radio show,” Jennings interrupted, non-imaginarily.

“I heard what he said,” Finney replied. “I don’t agree with what he said and the way he said it, but what we’re talking about is making sure that in those instances, it is a woman and a doctor, not anyone at this table or anyone in Congress, making the decision.”

She then chastised Jennings for derailing the conversation about race, before Tapper cut in to toss to a break.

The remarks in question were clearly about a distressed fetus being delivered by a doctor, not aborted, and the doctor and parents then discussing that child’s medical care. HE said that in a hypothetical example where a mother carrying a non-viable fetus goes into labor, “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

The part about “murdering them after they were born” is pure fantasy.

That didn’t stop people like Jennings, and even several Republican senators, from lying about Northam all week, but Finney sure did.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

