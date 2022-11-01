GOP Senator Accuses Democrats of ‘Trying to Wipe Christianity Out in This Country’

Speaking with Eric Bolling this week, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville accused the left of “trying to wipe Christianity” out in the United States.

In a clip from Newsmax’s The Balance that quickly spread on Twitter Tuesday, Bolling opened by saying he believes in a version of so-called “replacement theory,” asking viewers to listen to his “whole comment” before “the left selectively edits” it:

Before the left selectively edits this comment I want everyone to realize that, listen to the whole comment, listen to the end of this comment, I believe that this is all about a great replacement theory, I believe it. But not the Great Replacement Theory that the left is accusing us of being racist and complaining about. The Great Replacement Theory isn’t replacing people, it’s replacing conservatives of all colors. It won’t matter, they are trying to bring Democrats and liberals in and replace conservatives by opening the border.

The nonpartisan Counter Extremism Project defines “The Great Replacement Theory” here:

The Great Replacement Theory is an ethno-nationalist theory warning that an indigenous European—e.g., white—population is being replaced by non-European immigrants. The Great Replacement concept was popularized by French writer Renaud Camus in his 2012 book, Le Grand Replacement (“The Great Replacement”). Camus postulated that black and brown immigrants were reverse-colonizing native “white” Europeans.

Tuberville agreed with Bolling about his replacement theory, and added that it could be a miscalculation because many people crossing the border are Christian or have Christian values, which he claimed “they” are trying to “wipe out” in America. The “they” in this context being the left and Democrats.

I agree with you. But the problem they’re going to have is there are going to be a lot of conservatives in this group because there’s a lot of Christians coming across that border and they’re trying to wipe Christianity out in this country and they’re letting more in than is not. I think they’re going to be surprised by the Hispanic vote coming up in eight days. I think they’re going to be shocked and hopefully they are because if they’re in this country now, they’re part of our country and they need to make sure that we keep it the way it is and not what they came from.

Watch above via Newsmax’s Eric Bolling The Balance.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com