‘What An A**!’ Drudge Drops Scathing Headline On Trump Getting Handsy With Melania

The Drudge Report on Tuesday ran with a scathing lead headline in response to President Donald Trump apparently getting handsy with Melania Trump during his meeting with King Charles III.

Earlier that day, the president and first lady met King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House. As the couples greeted one another, Trump put his hand on Melania’s back shortly after shaking Charles’s hand. Then, Trump lowered his hand and gave Melania a pat on the butt.

The photo of the moment was captured by Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin. CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs posted a tweet about it just moments after Martin snapped the photo.

Trump patted the first lady on the tooshie during arrival ceremony for king and queen. My photo of AP's Jacquelyn Martin's capture of the moment. @AP pic.twitter.com/QBEnf7ULMK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 28, 2026

As the photo quickly gained traction online, Matt Drudge’s site decided to make it the top story on his website. The headline was a brief one, reading “WHAT AN ASS!”

That morning, Trump also welcomed the King to Washington outside the White House. There, the president joked that his mother had a crush on a much younger Charles.

“She really did love the family. But I also remember her saying very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles, he’s so cute. My mother,” Trump said.

King Charles responded to the admission with a smirk as the president turned to him.

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