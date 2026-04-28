Liberal podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan accused Trump adviser Stephen Miller of using his wife as a “shield” as they fled from the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend.

The I’ve Had It co-hosts took turns bashing Miller and his wife Katie Miller on Tuesday.

Welch branded Stephen Miller the “biggest p*ssy” in government, which she said was made obvious by a viral picture of him touching his pregnant wife’s breast as they were rushing away from the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

They then played a clip of Katie Miller talking about — and joking about — the photo on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program on Monday. She explained security told her “dear husband” that she needed to exit in front of him, “because the threat was behind us.”

“So what everyone sees is my husband maybe copping a feel. But what I would say is that he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach because that’s where our baby is. So he just moved his hands upward,” Miller said.

That made Ingraham laugh a bit.

She continued, “and of course, you don’t notice that in the moment, and later that night I see it on X. And there’s this like very funny post and I look at Steven and I was like, ‘Did you really need do that?’ He’s like, ‘What did I do?'”

You can see that picture below:

Welch and Sullivan weren’t buying it, though.

“Just a real knee slapper. But the fact that she felt like she needed to address it, that he wasn’t using her as shield, tells you 100% he was using her as a shield,” Welch said.

Sullivan cackled and threw her head back when she heard that.

“Otherwise you would never address it! Ever, ever,” Welch continued. “You don’t have to come out and defend the truth.”

Sullivan added she got the “biggest kick” out Miller saying her husband was protecting her, but couldn’t touch her belly. “Which I immediately thought, just a little racist comin’ down the pike,” Sullivan said.

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!