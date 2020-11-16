New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) bashed President Donald Trump amid their continued dispute over the distribution of a possible coronavirus vaccine for the state.

Ever since Pfizer announced the latest successes of their experimental Covid vaccine, Cuomo has been skeptical of the Trump administration’s rollout plans, predicting they will botch the distribution and create an inequality of vaccine availability. Trump threatened to block the vaccine’s distribution in New York altogether until Cuomo personally authorizes it, and Cuomo blasted the president’s threat as retaliation against criticism.

Mika Brzezinski interviewed Cuomo on Monday for Morning Joe, and when she asked him if he would have to take “legal action” to get the vaccine for New York, the governor shrugged off Trump’s digs at him.

“He doesn’t like that I criticize him, he doesn’t like that I stand up to him,” Cuomo said. “He’s a typical bully, and it bothers him.”

Cuomo continued by maintaining his argument that public mistrust is against Trump personally, not the FDA. He went on by saying the president has been embroiled in “malpractice” through his entire term, and that the vaccine distribution quandary will be an extension of Trump’s “operational disaster” in response to Covid.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

