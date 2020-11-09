Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) says there’s “bad news” in the Pfizer vaccine breakthrough in that President Donald Trump’s administration — and not President-elect Joe Biden’s — will be responsible for a distribution plan.

Appearing on Good Morning America Monday, the New York governor argued that the scale of a vaccine distribution plan is too large for the Trump administration to handle.

“The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over,” Cuomo said. “And that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan. The vaccine plan is very important, and it’s probably the most ambitious undertaking since Covid began. Just to put it in focus, we did 120 million Covid tests in this nation over seven months, scrambling, doing everything we can. We now have to do 330 million vaccinations, maybe twice. My state does more testing than any state in the United States. We did 12 million tests. We have to do 20 million vaccines.”

Cuomo went on to assert that the Trump plan will result in many people not having equal access to the vaccine.

“The Trump Administration is rolling out the vaccination plan, and I believe it’s flawed,” Cuomo said. “I believe it learns nothing from the past. They’re basically going to have the private providers do it, and that’s going to leave out all sorts of communities that were left out the first time when Covid ravaged them.”

Watch above, via ABC.

