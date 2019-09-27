Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued it was a good thing that people think President Donald Trump behaves like a mob boss, saying it makes him a better negotiator.

The Five was hitting media coverage of Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine, comparing Trump pressuring Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate issues that would benefit Trump politically to the behavior of a mobster.

“I want to touch on the mafia line. Because in most industries you try to differentiate yourself between your competitors because these people are competing against each other. Yet, they all say the same thing,” Jesse Watters said.

“The funniest thing about it is it is really not a smear. The reason why Trump is often effective with world leaders is because is he like a mafia boss,” Gutfeld saiid. “The fact is if you want a negotiator you would rather have Donny Corleone rather than Donny Osmond. Would you rather have a mafia don or a greeter from Lowe’s?”

Guest co-host Geraldo Rivera was quick to jump in with “as long as he doesn’t break the law” which Gutfeld agreed with and added “Donald Trump is basically a dove who talks loud.”

Rivera went on to allege the whistleblower is some sort of paid media agent.

“This is all second-hand smoke. These are not whistleblowers,” Rivera said. “This someone highly paid, highly connected media-type who may or may not have been a CIA guy at some point in his life. He is the one taking the information from all different people in the White House, including the West Wing filled with the vipers and snakes and backstabbers and rats.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

