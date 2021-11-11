Greg Gutfeld: The Men Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Were Violent ‘Dirtbags’ and He Did ‘What the Government Should Have Done’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went off Thursday defending Kyle Rittenhouse and arguing his vigilantism was the result of the government not stepping up.

In response to all the commentary that Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha in the first place, Gutfeld said, “The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right?”

He said Rittenhouse’s victims “deserved better from the government, but they didn’t deserve better from Kyle.”

He did the right thing. He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags — these violent, disgusting dirtbags — weren’t roaming the streets. It is clear. They were looking for blood. Joy Reid saluted them, she said they were heroes!

Gutfeld said all Rittenhouse did was “fill the void that the government left open” where citizens were “forced” to “become the police.”

“And that is what happens when you defund,” he added.

Gutfeld also slammed President Joe Biden for his 2020 tweet linking Rittenhouse to white supremacy.

Jessica Tarlov responded to his commentary by saying, “I’m not comfortable with endorsing vigilantism on any level, whether it’s someone who’s getting an abortion in Texas or what happened in Kenosha.”

On Wednesday Gutfeld said that the media coverage of the Jacob Blake police shooting led to Rittenhouse going to Kenosha and killing two individuals, because the media “excused the rampant violence.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com