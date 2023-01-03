Gutfeld Slams Anti-Vaxxers Using Football Injury for Their Agenda: ‘Most of That Stuff Has Been Debunked’

Greg Gutfeld hit back at armchair medical “experts” who baselessly attributed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest to the Covid-19 vaccine.

During a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin made a tackle, got up, and collapsed back to the ground. His chest appeared to take the brunt of the hit. Medics administered CPR and he was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for cardiac arrest.

Shortly after the incident, anti-vaxxers began speculating that Hamlin suffered the trauma because he is allegedly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Some used the hashtag “#DiedSuddenly” to reference an anti-Covid vaccine film rife with misinformation.

“I didn’t go to med school,” Gutfeld said on Tuesday’s episode of The Five. “But everybody suddenly becomes an expert in this stuff. They go to their 10-minute med school. They just read up on this stuff. They go to their 10-minute NFL collision school and read up on that.”

The host said too many reflexively speculate in such situations.

“I think that the worst are people who jump to conclusions,” he added, before citing analysis from Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel. “You should just assume all potential possibilities that happen that, you know, what Dr. Siegel says seems to me the number one possibility. A harsh blow to the chest that interrupts the rhythm of the heart, I think that’s what we saw.”

Gutfeld then referenced the “died suddenly” mantra of the anti-vaccine movement.

“So I know that there are other people out there, they go, ‘He collapsed suddenly, he collapsed suddenly,'” he continued. “That’s a catchphrase for the anti-vaccine movement. Well, you should look into that a little more because most of that stuff has been debunked. So, I think the analysis you’re getting from the doctors is exactly what probably all of us all saw.”

