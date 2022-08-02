Gwyneth Paltrow Laments Burden of Famous Parents: Celebrity Kids Need to ‘Almost Work Twice as Hard!’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber, both children of famous actors, recently discussed their thoughts on nepotism and the impact it’s had on their careers.

Paltrow was a guest on Bieber’s short form interview show, Who’s in my Bathroom?, last Wednesday, where the conversation quickly turned to their famous parents. Paltrow is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner, and Bieber’s father is Stephen Baldwin.

Paltrow was discussing her mother’s long career when Bieber asked, “You were saying your mom is also obviously a really talented actress. And I was actually having a discussion with someone yesterday about the whole idea of nepotism, and I think this is really interesting to ask you because obviously, you have this insane career. I would love to hear your perspective.”

“I mean, look, I think it’s fair, right? Because as the child of somebody — you get access that other people don’t have. Right, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow began.

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good because people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there.’ And you’re only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be,” she continued.

“It shouldn’t limit you because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make,” she concluded.

