Hakeem Jeffries Says Democrats Will ‘Not Save the Republicans from Their Dysfunction’ by Helping Choose a Speaker

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY), the incoming House Democratic leader, said his party will not cut a deal to help Republicans pick a speaker.

After spending hours watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy fall short of the votes needed to receive the gavel, Jeffries addressed the media Tuesday evening.

Jeffries, who has replaced Nancy Pelosi in leading his party in the House, was asked by reporters about a potential scenario in which Democrats help Republicans elect a “moderate” Republican. Jeffries shot down the idea.

“We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction,” Jeffries said. “We need a partner in governance to build upon the incredible progress that we made for the American people over the last few years by the way with a similar majority.”

Jeffries said his predecessor was able to unify Democrats of all ideologies. It is worth noting the New York Democrat cannot be sworn in as House minority leader until the Republicans can coalesce around a candidate for speaker. Tuesday, after three rounds of voting, McCarthy was well shy of crossing the 218 vote threshold he needed to become speaker.

During rounds one and two, 19 defectors voted for other candidates. In round three, the number rose to 20.

The House is in recess until noon ET Wednesday. Republicans will presumably spend the evening and overnight hours trying to come to a deal on who, if anyone, is capable of capturing enough support within their ranks.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

