Hannity Fires Back at Kathy Barnette for Blaming Him for Election Loss: ‘That… Would Be On You’

Sean Hannity hit back at Kathy Barnette, who looks poised for a third place finish in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Barnette had surged in the polls in recent weeks but was dogged at the end by incendiary tweets that recently resurfaced. Hannity devoted a substantial chunk of time criticizing Barnette’s past actions. Last week, he noted Barnette had made anti-gay comments, falsely claimed Barack Obama is a Muslim. On Monday, he pointed out Barnette could be seen marching toward the Capitol with the far-right Proud Boys on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnette posted a video on Twitter Wednesday blaming the Fox News host for her loss.

“I do want to say never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race,” she said. “Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed the seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days, and that was just extremely hard to overcome.”

Hannity responded later that evening:

Third-place finisher Kathy Barnette is now attacking yours truly on Twitter. She’s putting out videos blaming me for her loss. Kathy, my first instinct was to put up all of your incendiary tweets again, and there’s a ton of them, but I really don’t need to defend myself. You’re the one that really needs to answer the questions about all of your comments, and all of your tweets that are there. You can lash out at me all you want. You’re not the first person. But everything that we revealed is true. Prior to the election, we attempted to reach out to you and your campaign for comment over and over and over again. You and your team refused to get back to us to give us answers. Now, maybe you stand by your past comments, maybe you don’t. But you refused to answer our questions. In fact, you only responded to me publicly on Twitter, and then I tweeted you back and said I would invite you on for a debate the day before election day with all the other candidates. I’m on 675 stations nationwide. You never got back to me. That, unfortunately would be on you.

Hannity went on to say the candidate “is an enormously talented person with an incredible life story,” but called her unelectable.

“She will never get elected to statewide office, in my opinion, unless she is willing and able to answer questions about her past comments, conduct, rhetoric, and tweets,” he said. “I like Kathy Barnette, but without addressing those issues, she is unelectable in Pennsylvania and a general election.”

Currently, Mehmet Oz leads David McCormick in the Senate race by about 1,500 votes. The race is almost certainly headed to an automatic recount.

Watch above via Fox News.

