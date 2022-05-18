Kathy Barnette is blaming her loss in the Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary on one person: Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Votes are still being counted to determine if the Republican nominee in Barnette’s race will be the Donald Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz or David McCormick. Barnette, however, has come in a decisive third after a controversial campaign that included her responding to photos of her marching next to the far-right Proud Boys on January 6.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday responding to the primary results, Barnette took a swing at Hannity, claiming he “spread disinformation” and “almost single-handedly” took the race from her.

“I do want to say never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race,” she said. “Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed the seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days, and that was just extremely hard to overcome.”

I want to thank each and every one of my supporters in Pennsylvania and all around America. The past thirteen months have been some of the most incredible in my life. Our journey together is only beginning. We now must focus on winning back our nation from the radical Left! pic.twitter.com/bgtr066AOh — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 18, 2022

Hannity made clear on his program that he did not believe Barnette could win a general election if she got the nomination.

Hannity is not the only conservative to earn criticism from Barnette during her turbulent campaign. After a Trump robocall took a swipe at Barnette’s electability, she responded and said he was “less electable” than her, saying her congressional race in 2020 was more successful than his second try at the White House in the same district.

“I lost by 19 points, Donald Trump lost by more than 26 points,” she said, according to the New York Times. “Who’s less electable with those numbers?”

The rest of Barnette’s video mostly includes her thanking the 300,000-plus voters who voted for her.

“You refused to be tricked and bamboozled. You refused to believe the lies because that’s exactly what they were,” Barnette said.

While Hannity found no love from Barnette, he did get some from another Republican in the race: Oz. The doctor and former television host said Hannity gave him “late-night” advice during his campaign and he referred to the conservative commentator as a “brother.”

