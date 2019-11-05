Sean Hannity went off tonight on the media coverage of his mention in former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch‘s testimony about Ukraine in the impeachment inquiry, calling one pundit in particular a “jackass.”

Yovanovitch testified that amid the attacks on her, “What I was told by Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, telI me, and if not, stop.”

Tonight Hannity brought up Yovanovitch again before segueing into a montage showing “the media mob” covering her testimony mention of him.

“I don’t know anything about this woman,” he reiterated. “Her name was barely mentioned but a few times on this program just in passing, basically. And to this day I haven’t talked to anyone from Ukraine that I knew was from Ukraine. Nobody,Eever. I certainly was not lobbying for her removal.”

He showed clips from MSNBC, including John Heilemann saying Yovanovitch essentially got the message that “state media’s out to get you.”

“He really is a dumb jackass,” Hannity shot back. “I never talked to the Secretary of State or anybody else from the State Department. All of what you saw, oh, shouldn’t be surprising. Let’s see, a hoax? More fake news, more conspiracy theories? None of that happened.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

