Sean Hannity went on a lengthy tear against the New York Times Monday night over a piece that got a lot of attention over the weekend about a Fox News viewer skeptical of the coronavirus who recently passed away.

From the Times piece:

On March 1, Joe Joyce and his wife, Jane, set sail for Spain on a cruise, flying first to Florida. His adult children — Kevin, Eddie and Kristen Mider — suggested that the impending doom of the coronavirus made this a bad idea. Joe Joyce was 74, a nonsmoker, healthy; four years after he opened his bar he stopped drinking completely. He didn’t see the problem. “He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ Kristen told me.

It quotes early comments from Hannity’s “proclaiming that he didn’t like the way that the American people were getting scared ‘unnecessarily.’ He saw it all, he said, ‘as like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.'”

Hannity went off on New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante for “pretty much all but accus[ing] yours truly of murder.”

“In order to smear yours truly, they literally — this woman exploited a man’s tragic death. She willingly, maliciously, purposefully, took something I said completely out of context,” he continued. He also noted he made those remarks after Joyce left for his cruise.

“Politicizing a tragedy, this New York Times so-called writer, reporter, whatever she is, has added to the pain and suffering of a family that deserves better. This was all done to vilify this program and this channel,” Hannity said.

He called out Bellafante for a tweet of hers weeks ago saying “Virus is not deadly in vast majority of cases” and continued to defend his own commentary.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]