Hannity Reacts to Damning Jan. 6 Hearing: ‘The One Person That Looks Good Is Donald Trump’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity reacted to the series of horrific revelations from the January 6 Committee’s first ever televised hearing by running with the claim that “the one person that looks good is Donald Trump.”

The committee hearing proceeded throughout Thursday evening. As the panel presented evidence about the attempt by the former president to overturn the 2020 election, they showed Trump suggesting then-former Vice President Mike Pence “deserves” to be hung by his rioting supporters, aired footage of Capitol Police officers getting violently overwhelmed, illustrated how Trump’s words incited the mob, and heard haunting testimony of those who came under assault on January 6th.

Very little of that was shown on Fox News, however, since the network stuck to its usual primetime lineup, as it was devoted to snarking at the revelations, dismissing the riot, and writing off the hearing as a “show trial.”

As the hearing came to a close, Hannity brought John Solomon and Kash Patel onto the show, and he disregarded the contents in order to groan about the Capitol not being more heavily defended on January 6th.

“All of the attempts to get people to call up the guard, basically begging them to take the guard,” said the host.” How does this play out as this narrative now takes over? I think the entire story – because this is about a security failure of incredible magnitude – and they don’t even seem to want to talk about it. The one person who looks good is Donald Trump. Donald Trump authorized it.”

“He’s living rent-free in the Democrats’ head 15 months after leaving office,” Solomon responded.

Hannity repeated the false claim that Trump “authorized” national guardsmen to provide security on Jan. 6. But this directive was actually an offhand comment during a meeting at the White House on Jan. 5.

“You’re going to need 10,000 people,” Trump reportedly said, but took no formal action to make it happen.

As Congresswoman Liz Cheney pointed out in the hearing, “President Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and he made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and to support and deploy law enforcement assets.”

