BREAKING: Trump’s Shocking Comments That Pence ‘Deserves’ to Be Hanged on Jan. 6 Revealed at Hearing

President Donald Trump said his vice president, Mike Pence, “deserves” to be hanged during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said at the first House select committee hearing on the attack.

“Over a series of hearings in the coming weeks you will hear testimony, live and on video, from more than half a dozen former White House staff in the Trump administration, all of whom were in the West Wing of the White House on January 6,” she said in her opening statement. “You will hear testimony that ‘the president did not really want to put anything out’ calling off the riot or asking his supporters to leave. You will hear the President Trump was yelling and ‘really angry’ at advisors who told him he needed to be doing something more.”

Cheney went on to say that testimony will reveal Trump’s reaction to chants of “hang Mike Pence” from his supporters at the Capitol.

Aware of the rioters chants to ‘hang Mike Pence’, the president responded with this sentiment: ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea’. Mike Pence ‘deserves it.’

According to a reporter, the line Cheney quoted prompted gasps.

She continued:

You will hear evidence that President Trump refused for hours to do what his staff, his family, and many of his other advisors begged him to do: immediately instruct his supporters to stand down and evacuate the Capitol. Tonight, you will see never-before-seen footage of the brutal attack on our Capitol. An attack that unfolded while a few blocks away President Trump sat watching television in the dining room, next to the Oval Office.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

