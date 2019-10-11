Fox News host Sean Hannity rode President Donald Trump’s wild rally on Thursday night to a massive ratings win, bagging 4.84 million total viewers and 856,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Laura Ingraham, who follows Hannity, dropped ever-so-slightly in total viewers to 4.63 million, but actually improved in the demo, scoring 867,000. Tucker Carlson, Hannity’s 8 p.m. lead-in, attracted big numbers too thanks to the Trump show: 3.42 million overall and 562,000 in the demo. A huge night in primetime for Fox News.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has reason to boast however. Her 4 p.m. show beat Fox News and CNN across the board, with 271,000 in the demo and 1.97 million total viewers. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi did pretty well at 3 p.m. too, edging out Shepard Smith in total viewers with 1.36 million viewers.

CNN, meanwhile, hosted a big LGBTQ town hall with several Democratic presidential candidates last night, but the network still trailed behind Fox News and MSNBC in total viewers. The town hall had the most viewers in the 8 pm hour with 1.43 million and 439,000 in the demo, ahead of Chris Hayes’ 411,000 in the demo but behind him in total viewers (2.12 million).

Overall in primetime, Fox News easily won with 4.30 million viewers to MSNBC’s 2.77 million and CNN’s 1.23 million.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com