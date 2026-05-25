If only the rest of the country could disagree as amiably as Gayla and Michael Stefan — a married couple interviewed on MS NOW Monday who had wildly different opinions about the Texas Senate race.

The delightful hit was aired on Monday’s edition of Ana Cabrera Reports — guest hosted by Britt Miller. Correspondent Rosa Flores caught up with the Stefans in Brenham, TX ahead of Tuesday’s GOP runoff between Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton. And as it turned out, Michael Stefan (a conservative) was not on the same page with his wife Gayla (an independent).

“It’s not a great choice, either one really,” Michael Stefan conceded. “But I think I lean towards Paxton, for sure. He’s local. Cornyn hasn’t always been with the Republicans the way I would like. But it was a tough choice. But I did vote for Paxton on the runoff.”

But Gayla did not feel the same way about Paxton — who has faced allegations of bribery and fraud, among other alleged misconduct. And when she was asked for her rebuttal, Gayla was succinct, and blunt.

“He’s a crook,” she said of Paxton. “Yeah, that’s it, period. He’s just a crook.”

“That’s an independent talking,” Michael replied, with a smile.

To Gayla’s likely chagrin, Paxton is a heavy favorite to prevail in the runoff following President Donald Trump’s endorsement last week. But whoever comes out on top on the election, there was no doubt who won the segment on MS NOW Monday.

“Are they the cutest couple?” Flores said.

Watch above, via MS NOW.

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