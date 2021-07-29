‘Hassling Me in Front of My Kids?’ Tucker Carlson Addresses Incident With Montana Man Who Confronted Him in Public

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson joined his network colleagues for a segment on The Five Thursday, and co-host Greg Gutfeld asked Carlson about a now-viral moment in which a man named Dan Bailey confronted Carlson in a Montana fly fishing shop.

A video of the confrontation from earlier this week showed Bailey telling Carlson that he thinks the Fox News host is the “worst human being known to mankind.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Five, Gutfeld brought up the incident, describing it as “some guy got in your face in a fishing store in Montana.”

“I find it very frustrating that adult men are now becoming like mean girls,” said Gutfeld. “He could have come up to you and actually expressed himself and you could have had a conversation. But he couldn’t do that without someone filming it, because he knew if he had someone to film it that would impact your response, which, as a wise person in the media, you know that.”

“I wonder what you would have done if the person wasn’t filming it?” Gutfeld added. “Because, you might have had a conversation.”

“Hassling me in front of my kids? I mean, I had some dark thoughts which I’m not going to articulate here,” replied Carlson, and then described what he called the “bigger problem”:

Leaving me totally out of it, the bigger problem is the Mountain states are completely invaded by the people who destroyed California. What’s so interesting is they’re the exact same people who lecture you day and night about diversity, and it’s so important, and that you’re a racist and etc. And then they run to Montana — they literally run to the hills away from diversity. The hills greatly suffer when they do that. I will leave it there.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

