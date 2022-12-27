Morning Joe Utterly Destroys George Santos Calling Himself ‘Jew-ish’: He’ll Be ‘The Butt of Jokes for the Rest of His Life’

Morning Joe dragged Republican congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) for dramatically overinflating his qualifications while he ran for office.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Lemire took the lead as Morning Joe discussed Santos’ admissions that he embellished a number of prominent past claims about his biography. As the panel dove into the controversial fabrications about Santos’ background, they wound up honing in on what he told the New York Post about accusations that he lied about his family history by saying his his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

From the Post:

Santos now says that he’s “clearly Catholic,” but claimed his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and later converting to Catholicism. “I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

“You can’t believe it!” Elise Jordan reacted. “I think of all the good people who hesitate to go into politics because they’re scared about something they did in college, and then you’ve got this guy who claims to work for prestigious banks and have an animal welfare charity and had these homes when he’s living with his sister, and he just chalks it up to poor judgment. Well, poor judgment alas, I think there’s a little bit of that involved here.

John Heilemann followed up by concluding “we hit bottom a while ago” in American politics.

“I don’t want to in any way make light of him, because he is a comical example, politics littered with examples of lying liars who lie, and many who’ve lied about their resumes…usually, you do get caught,” Heilemann continued. “This is what it looks like. You get made into a laughingstock if you decide to make up things whole cloth about your background. This gentleman will be the butt of jokes for the rest of his life, and rightly so.”

Eddie Glaude addressed accusations that Santos’ fellow Republicans willfully ignored the congressman-elect’s lies, and argued it speaks to the “moral corruption” Republicans have decided to tolerate in their ranks.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com