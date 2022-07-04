‘He Could Be in the City. He Could Be Somewhere Else’: Police Ask for Footage to Find Fourth of July Shooter, Confirm ‘High-Powered Rifle’ Used

In a Monday afternoon update on the Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting that claimed the lives of six, police asked for anyone in the area with cell phone footage, as well as surveillance footage from businesses, to be turned over to authorities as the search for the shooter continues.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, spokesman for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said police are not sure if the shooter is still in the city or has made it out.

“He could be in the city, he could be somewhere else,” Covelli told reporters, also confirming over two dozen were injured and taken to various hospitals.

On the weapon used by the shooter, Covelli would only say it was a “high-powered rifle.” The shooter reportedly targeted both people in the Fourth of July parade as well as spectators at random from a nearby business rooftop. The sergeant called the shooting “very random” and “very intentional.”

One witness to Monday’s tragedy previously told CNN that she thought it was an automatic weapon being used.

“And we know the suspect, according to investigators, was an 18 to 20-year-old, and investigators have said they recovered a rifle,” CNN’s Adrienne Broaduss said during an interview with a witness identified as “Zoe.”

“A rifle, no, no. It was an automatic weapon. It was pop, pop, pop, rifles don’t do that,” the witness said.

Asked whether other Fourth of July celebrations in surrounding areas should be cancelled, Covelli said police “don’t know” the shooter’s intentions at the moment, but would not fully endorse the idea of nixing all celebrations.

There’s a couple of ways communities are going to look at it. Number one, you have a tragic mass act of violence that was random today at a community event where people were gathered to celebrate, and the offender has not been apprehended so far, so, you know, could this happen again? We don’t know what his intentions are at this point, so certainly, we’re not sure of that, and on the other hand, I think there’s a lot of communities that are not looking forward to celebrating after something like this happens right in their backyard.

