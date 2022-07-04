CNN’s Adrienne Broaduss interviewed an eyewitness to Monday’s deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the city of Highland Park, north of Chicago.

“All of a sudden everyone behind us started running. I looked back, probably 20 feet away from me, I saw a girl shot and killed. I saw her die. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said the witness, identified only as “Zoe.”

Monday’s shooting left at least six people dead and some 31 injured, according to an afternoon update from local officials.

“We hid behind a dumpster for about an hour and then the police got us into Uncle Dan’s Sporting Goods where we hid in the basement. We hid there until the cops escorted us back to our car. They drove us back to our car,” Zoe recalled, adding:

One man had been shot in the head, his ear, he was bleeding all over, and he was, like, I’m just happy that’s all happened. There was another girl that got escorted out that was shot in the leg. We were hiding in the basement for quite a while. I mean, someone, 20 feet away, you know, someone — and then we went back to get our cars and we saw the streets were quite littered. It looked like a battle zone and it’s disgusting.

“And we know the suspect, according to investigators, was an 18 to 20-year-old, and investigators have said they recovered a rifle,” Broaduss then said to Zoe.

“A rifle, no, no. It was an automatic weapon. It was pop, pop, pop, rifles don’t do that,” Zoe said.

“It was — you know, everyone obviously remembers the Boston marathon massacre, like a happy marathon, and it’s just a happy day. It’s the Fourth of July. It was the kid’s parade and dog parade. Little kids on bicycles and pets. That’s who had just walked by,” Zoe continued, expressing disbelief.

“And this is a guy shooting — I mean, it’s like nothing I’ve ever heard. I’ve heard gunshots. I’ve been to Chicago plenty of times. We’ve all heard gunshots,” Zoe continued.

“And you raise a point, two things. One, investigators have said that the shooter was firing, they believe, from a roof. They have not told us where. Did it sound like it was from above? Did it sound like one person?” Broaduss asked.

“It was a round, a single round of many, many shots and then it just stopped. So it definitely sounded like one person unless they were shooting simultaneously, which I can’t imagine was the case,” Zoe responded.

“It definitely sounded like one person. I’m not sure where they were. I looked back, I was looking straight ahead at my dad. My dad thought it was part of the show and I’m like, dad, no, something is wrong, and I grabbed him,” Zoe continued, recalling how she and her father escaped from the shooting.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com