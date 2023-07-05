‘He’s a Crack Guy’: Five Co-Host Mocks Hunter Biden’s Drug Addiction Amid Cocaine Discovery at White House

Fox News guest co-host Joey Jones mocked Hunter Biden‘s addiction to drugs during a discussion on Wednesday about the recent discovery of cocaine at the White House over the July 4th weekend.

The Secret Service discovered a powdered substance in the West Wing on Sunday that was later confirmed by a lab test to be cocaine. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the area the cocaine was discovered is “highly traveled” by visitors and staffers in the building.

However, some right-wing personalities have used the scandal to mock Hunter Biden’s addiction to drugs and alcohol. During a discussion on The Five, Greg Gutfeld claimed the White House will likely blame the substance on a cleaning worker instead of a political staffer.

“But there’s a bag,” responded Jeanine Pirro. “Are there fingerprints on the bag? Did they protect the bag? Did they collect it in the proper way?”

Jones then interjected a joke about the younger Biden, saying, “We know it’s not Hunter ’cause Hunter is a man of the people. He’s a crack guy. This is way too white collar.”

Gutfeld was the only panelist who briefly responded to the joke with a chuckle before the other co-hosts quickly moved on from the discussion.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com