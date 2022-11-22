‘He’s Exactly Right’: Fox & Friends Praises Charlamagne Tha God for Saying America is More Like Florida Than New York

Fox & Friends gave Charlamagne Tha God credit for acknowledging that the United States is more sociopolitically conservative than some liberals want to admit.

The Breakfast Club host came up on Tuesday as Fox & Friends discussed his interview with Fox News Digital. In the interview, Charlamagne called it “sad” that President Joe Biden is still the best person Democrats can come up with to challenge Donald Trump’s 2024 run. He also expressed hope that a new candidate will emerge among the Democrats who would do more to inspire people before the 2024 election.

Fox & Friends broke down Charlamagne’s comments by debating over the praise he gave in the interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. After that, they touched on the point when Charlamagne warned Democrats that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would be a “formidable opponent” because Florida is a political bellwether.

What would make them think he can’t win the national election? Sorry to tell you all, man. I’m from South Carolina. More of the country is more like Florida than we may want to believe. But the majority of America is more, you know, rural and, you know, full of conservative values like in a place like Florida than there is, you know, other places, I think when you live in New York, you know, California, you might be fooled and think that’s the world, but that’s not the world. The world is more southern and midwest than anything.

“He’s exactly right,” Steve Doocy reacted. “He works out of New York, but he has got the unique ability to talk to people from across the country. He’s from down in South Carolina. And, you know, one of the things about New Yorkers is they think the sun rises and sets on New York City.”

Ainsley Earhardt agreed, saying, “Florida is interesting, isn’t it? It’s full of people who grew up there, but also it’s full of a lot of transplants from the north. So it’s a medley of people from all over the country. So he probably does have a good point, it’s a good mix of everyone from around the country, and maybe we look at that state to determine the direction of the country.”

