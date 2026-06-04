Trump Accuses ‘Dumocrats’ of ‘Trying to STEAL’ California Primaries: ‘BIG Cheating’

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL” two closely watched California primary races on Wednesday, making the claims without evidence as officials continue counting mail-in and drop-off ballots across the state.

Taking to Truth Social for a 1 a.m. ET outburst, Trump pointed to what he described as “very late and massive numbers” of mail-in votes, echoing allegations he has repeatedly made about elections since the 2020 presidential contest:

The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS

The president did not present evidence supporting his claims.

In a subsequent post, Trump escalated his rhetoric, accusing the “Dumocrats” of “BIG cheating” and claimed the voting process was “under investigation” by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles:

There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY??? President DJT

It was not immediately clear what investigation the president was referring to or whether any federal inquiry had been formally announced

The remarks drew a swift response from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. In a post on X, his “press office” account wrote: “Trump is lying about California again – time to take the phone away from grandpa and put him to sleep.”

Trump is lying about California again — time to take the phone away from grandpa and put him to sleep. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 4, 2026

The baseless allegations came as vote counting continued in both contests under California’s open primary system, in which the top two finishers advance to a runoff regardless of party affiliation.

In the governor’s race, Republican Steve Hilton led the field with roughly 28% of the vote after more than half of the ballots had been counted.

Democrat Xavier Becerra was in second place, while Democrat Tom Steyer remained within striking distance as additional ballots were processed.

In Los Angeles, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass had secured a place in the runoff, while Republican and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt held a narrowing lead over progressive Democrat Nithya Raman for the second runoff spot.

Election analysts have cautioned that the remaining ballots could still reshape the race.

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