United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar ran away from questions on Sunday when confronted on President Donald Trump retweeting his supporters shouting “white power.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Azar on Sunday for State of the Union, but before the conversation began, Tapper opened the show by noting that Trump went on a tweetstorm a short time ago. During the president’s tweeting, Trump amplified a video of one of his supporters shouting “white power” at anti-Trump critics.

Before asking Azar about the latest news in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Tapper asked the HHS chief about Trump’s retweet.

“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the president, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” Azar answered.

“Do you think that was a mistake by the president?” Tapper asked, pointing out the audible “white power” shout.

“As I said, I’ve been here getting ready to speak to you. I’ve not seen that, and so I don’t want to comment further on that,” said Azar. “But obviously the president and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy.”

“We just played it for you, but I’ll move on,” Tapper conceded.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]