Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that Joe Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” as the results come in during the 2020 election.

Clinton made the comment during a conversation with her former aide, Jennifer Palmieri, on Sunday night’s episode of Showtime’s The Circus. The two spoke about Biden’s next steps following the Democratic National Convention. After Palmieri remarked that President Donald Trump remains “formidable” despite the multitude of issues pressing the country, Clinton replied by saying that “the only way [Republicans] can win is by either suppressing or stopping voting, or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the strong guy to stand up against all these threats that Trump is gonna gin up to scare people.”

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

When asked for her prediction on what Trump does if Biden defeats him, Clinton offered a number of scenarios she thinks the GOP is considering.

“One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton said. After referring back to her prediction of voter suppression schemes, Clinton said: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.”

“I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said.

