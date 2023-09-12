House Democrat Claims Republicans Are Trying to Impeach Biden to Tank the Economy

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of leading an attempt to derail the economy with his launch of an impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden.

Wasserman Schultz reacted Tuesday on MSNBC as McCarthy announced the inquiry while citing “serious and credible allegations” about Biden’s conduct and the alleged “culture of corruption” surrounding his family’s foreign business dealings. Asked for her thoughts about this, Wasserman Schultz accused McCarthy and the “extreme MAGA wing” of carrying out Donald Trump’s marching orders because he risked a government shutdown if he didn’t.

That’s what this is about. They are succumbing to Donald Trump, and they are allowing Donald Trump to hold our economy hostage. They are giving in to their extreme MAGA wing, and they will potentially, likely crash our economy, all while engaging in — they are afraid. They know they have nothing there, that there has been no evidence. They are using this word ‘inquiry.’ He just said they are going to move forward on impeachment because he’s in the pocket of Donald Trump.

Wasserman Schultz went on by arguing the contrast between Trump’s impeachments and the new Biden inquiry.

“They have acknowledged there’s no evidence against Joe Biden,” she said. “The House has to vote to move forward on an impeachment, period. They are adding the word ‘inquiry’ like they are still going to do some investigations. They have been investigating for months and months. They’ve acknowledged they have no evidence. They don’t need to move forward on impeachment other than Donald Trump has pressured them, that they are a wholly-owned subsidiary of his campaign, and they are giving into their extreme MAGA Republicans because Kevin McCarthy knows that one member can move to remove him. And the only thing he cares about is holding onto power.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

